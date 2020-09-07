Hackers breach ecommerce stores operated by Warner Music Group

According to BleepingComputer, the incident might had occurred in April 2020 in what looks like a Magecart attack and it involved multiple ecommerce websites that the company operates via an external service provider. The company stated that the security breach may have enabled hackers to steal personal information entered the sites.
Although WMG's investigation didn't find any signs of information being exfiltrated, the company doesn't exclude the possibility of it happening and warns affected individuals of the risk of fraudulent activity that could be carried out using stolen personal and financial details during the attack.
Furthermore, WMG reported that all information entered by those affected in the compromised online stores was potentially stolen by the attackers after placing items in the shopping carts. The stolen information could have included the customers' names, email addresses, telephone numbers, billing addresses, shipping addresses, and payment card details.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions