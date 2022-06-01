Google banks AI systems used to generate deepfakes on Colab

The updated terms of use include deep fakes-related work in the list of disallowed projects.
Colaboratory (Colab) spun out from an internal Google Research project in late 2017. It’s designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a web browser, particularly code for machine learning, education, and data analysis. For the purpose, Google provides both free and paying Colab users access to hardware including GPUs and Google’s custom-designed, AI-accelerating tensor processing units (TPUs).
Colab has become the de facto platform for demos within the AI research community. Google hasn’t historically been very restrictive when it comes to Colab content, potentially opening the door for actors who wish to use the service for less scrupulous purposes.
Users of the open source deepfake generator DeepFaceLab became aware of the terms of use change, when several received an error message after attempting to run DeepFaceLab in Colab. The warning read: ‘You may be executing code that is disallowed, and this may restrict your ability to use Colab in the future. Please note the prohibited actions specified in our FAQ.’
Not all code triggers the warning, suggesting that enforcement is blacklist based, and that the onus will be on the Colab community to report code that runs afoul of the new rule.
Deep fakes come in many forms, but one of the most common are videos where a person’s face has been convincingly pasted on top of another face. AI-generated deepfakes can match a person’s body movements, micro expressions, and skin tones.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions