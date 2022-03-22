|
News

Glia raises USD 45 mln in Series D funding

Tuesday 22 March 2022 11:42 CET | News

US-based Glia, a provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has raised USD 45 million in Series D funding led by Insight Partners and joined by Wildcat Capital Management.

This latest round of financing brings Glia's total funding to USD 152 million and its valuation to over USD 1 billion.

The additional capital will be allocated toward research and development, helping fuel Glia’s commitment to ongoing innovation in Digital Customer Service. Glia plans to further invest in artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging, voice, and video capabilities.

Additionally, the capital will aid in the acceleration of Glia’s geographic footprint to deliver the benefits of Digital Customer Service to financial institutions all over the globe. 


Keywords: funding, digital onboarding, artificial intelligence, expansion, financial services
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
