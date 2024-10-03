Germany plans to introduce European digital identity wallet

Following the EU’s mandate in which the regulator mentioned that all member states are required to introduce a standardised European digital identity wallet (EUDI) to allow EU nationals to verify their identity across the EU’s 27 countries, the German Government now looks into developing a wallet in which citizens can keep their ID card on a smartphone app. Similar to how individuals carry their bank cards or travel tickets, the EUDI wallet is set to enable them to prove their identity or age and sign with an authorised electronic signature. When commenting on the announcement, representatives underlined that this represents the first stage of the country’s EUDI and is planned to be introduced by 2027.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
