GBG, Detected partner to provide new KYB solution

Simplified onboarding via advanced automation, which accelerates the process while minimising the time and effort required by compliance teams. Also, the solution can connect to Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms;
By being integrated with GBG’s identity verification solution, GBG Detected ensures that Know Your Customer (KYC) checks of Company Directors and Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBO) are completed effectively;
Global verification and onboarding with the depth of in-country data;
Application for all KYB use cases, including financial services, payments, and marketplaces.
