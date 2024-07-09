Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

GBG, Detected partner to provide new KYB solution

Tuesday 9 July 2024 12:26 CET | News

UK-based fraud prevention company GBG has announced the launch of GBG Detected, a solution that aims to address the increasing demand for optimised KYB processes. 

By joining forces with Detected, GBG, a provider of global identity and location, introduced a new end-to-end Know Your Business (KYB) solution, GBG Detected, that focuses on meeting the growing need for more reliable KYB processes. In addition, the alliance between the two companies supports the advancement of KYB services, while also merging GBG’s global data, technology, and team with Detected’s solutions and approach to mitigate the worldwide KYB difficulties businesses currently come across.

UK-based fraud prevention company GBG has announced the launch of GBG Detected, a solution that aims to address the increasing demand for optimised KYB processes.

According to GBG’s officials, the combination of the company’s identity verification capabilities, global identity data, and document ecosystem and Detected’s technology focuses on addressing the complex difficulties posed by KYB and enabling businesses to expand their operations safely. Moreover, representatives from Detected highlighted that the partnership with GBG allows their firm to deliver optimised KYB technology to a larger audience. The two firms plan to equip businesses with the tools they require to navigate the current regulatory landscape while ensuring a simplified and efficient onboarding process.

Some of the capabilities of GBG Detected

  • Simplified onboarding via advanced automation, which accelerates the process while minimising the time and effort required by compliance teams. Also, the solution can connect to Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms;

  • By being integrated with GBG’s identity verification solution, GBG Detected ensures that Know Your Customer (KYC) checks of Company Directors and Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBO) are completed effectively;

  • Global verification and onboarding with the depth of in-country data;

  • Application for all KYB use cases, including financial services, payments, and marketplaces.

About GBG and Detected

As a provider of global identity and location, GBG aims to support businesses in growing their operations by providing them with the ability to make decisions about their customers. Currently, through its data, technology, and team, the company assists nearly 20,000 worldwide organisations. On the other hand, Detected delivers an end-to-end platform, CoPilot, which can function either as a stand-alone or integrated via API to existing systems or pre-built connectivity to Salesforce.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, identity verification, KYB, KYC, data analytics
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Detected, GBG
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Detected

|

GBG

|
Discover all the Company news on Detected and other articles related to Detected in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like