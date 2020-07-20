Fortress Identity reveals its Passive Facial Liveness solution

Liveness Detection is AI that determines if a computer is interacting with a live human. Fortress Identity believes that if this is translated to today's' advancements in utilising biometric authentication in uses cases such as digital payments, e-learning, and telemedicine, there is the need to accurately, and with minimal friction, determine if a bad actor is trying to spoof the system (example a mask or deep fake) and gain access to a particular transaction and/or additional sensitive private user data, resulting in a loss for both the victim and the customer.
The company’s first adaptive compound biometric authentication platform utilises 2 or more biometric modalities (e.g. face and voice), device authentication, network status, and environmental feedback, to create an instant, dynamic, user scoring and recommendation solution. This also allows end user anonymity through tokenization, which further promotes decentralised identity initiatives.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions