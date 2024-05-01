Footprint secures USD 13 mln in Series A funding

FootPrint’s funding round has seen participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Operator Partners, BoxGroup, Palm Tree Capital, Definition and new investors Neo and Animal Capital. The company intends to use the funds to continue to expand its development efforts.
Founded in 2022, Footprint is a technology company that unifies KYC (Know Your Customer), security, and authentication to automate consumer onboarding and reduce identity fraud.
The funding announcement coincided with the launch of Footprint Connections, a tool to connect its customers to each other to leverage the portability created within the platform.
In January 2024, US-based SaaS company Digital Onboarding has secured USD 58 million in growth capital from Volition Capital. The funding will be used to advance the development of its digital engagement platform. With the funding, Digital Onboarding plans to accelerate its product roadmap, focusing on segmentation, profile management, marketing attribution, machine learning, and embedded fintech functionality.
In the same month, fintech Detected has secured a funding round worth USD 2.5. The funding will fuel the continued development of Detected's proprietary technology, following a successful 2023. Detected aims to revolutionise onboarding validation for companies by providing faster, less expensive, and lower-risk solutions. With the support of its investors, Detected seeks to establish itself in the global market. Previous investments from Thomson Reuters Ventures and Love Ventures in 2023 helped expand Detected's presence in the US, including the opening of a new office.
