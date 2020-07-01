Sections
News

Fintechs from UK, Europe, Australia, Canada targeted through malware by Evilnum, report

Monday 13 July 2020 13:06 CET | News

Evilnum, an advanced and persistent threat group, has been targeting UK-based fintechs and others throughout Europe since 2018, according to ESET, an online security company.

Evilnum uses ‘spear-phishing’ emails and various social engineering tactics to initiate their cyberattacks. The researchers at ESET noted that the threat group has now expanded its targets beyond just UK European fintechs to others based in Australia and Canada. However, the report didn’t mention the names of targeted companies.

The threat actors might be using special versions of malware software, called Evilnum, to carry out these attacks. The spear-phishing emails used by the threat group try to infect devices with the Evilnum malware and various other malicious scripts that may be purchased from various hacking groups. Threat groups are increasingly focusing on large enterprises, following the COVID-19 outbreak, the report noted, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

More: Link


Keywords: fintechs, UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, malware, Evilnum, ESET, online security company, cyberattacks, phishing emails, spear-phishing, covid-19
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
Banking & Fintech

