Filigran secures USD 35 million in Series B funding round

Monday 28 October 2024 10:35 CET | News

Europe-based cybertech Filigran has announced that it secured USD 35 million in a Series B funding round, with the company planning to further expand its footprint.  

Following a USD 16 million Series A fundraising, the current round was led by Insight Partners, a global software investor, and saw participation from Accel and Moonfire. The newly acquired capital underlines both Filigran’s growth and commitment to extending its global footprint and accelerating product development.

Since the launch of its operations in 2022, Filigran has been working on optimising proactive cyber threat anticipation with its open-source platforms OpenCTI and OpenBAS, linked into a unified eXtended Threat Management (XTM) suite. The offering focuses on supporting organisations to understand threat environments, anticipate and detect incidents, minimise incident response time, stress-test critical infrastructure, and design viable long-term cybersecurity strategies. Currently, the company’s threat intelligence solutions serve a range of international companies, including Airbus, Marriott, Thales, Hermès, Rivian, and Bouygues Telecom. Additionally, Filigran counts public sector entities like the European Commission, the FBI, the New York City Cyber Command, and multiple US and Australian federal agencies, among others.

Worldwide expansion, AI, and offering growth 

With the capital infusion, Filigran intends to advance its global expansion, especially in the US and the Pacific region, while also assisting continued product innovation, centring its efforts on artificial intelligence (AI) and data engineering use cases. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Filigran underlined their company’s commitment to making threat intelligence accessible and actionable for all organisations. Through its open-source approach, the cybertech works towards redefining standards of cyber threat management.

Moreover, the Series B funding is set to be leveraged as part of the development of Filigran’s additional XTM solutions, finalising threat management with simplified threat-driven risk assessment and deception features. Through this, the company intends to further augment its XTM suite, providing a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to threat management that enables organisations to proactively address the evolving complexities present in the landscape. 


