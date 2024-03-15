European Commission opens formal proceedings against AliExpress

The compliance with the DSA obligations related to the assessment and mitigation of the systemic risks of dissemination of illegal content, as well as actual or foreseeable negative effects for consumer protection;
The compliance with the DSA obligation to allow all users, including those who are not registered, to notify illegal content and to receive confirmation of the receipt of the notice;
The compliance with the DSA obligation to provide an effective internal complaint-handling system;
The compliance with the DSA obligation to gather and assess the reliability and completeness of the information requested from traders using AliExpress including in relation to traders within the “AliExpress Affiliate Program”, in line with the traceability of traders' provision;
The compliance with the DSA obligation to provide transparency on the main parameters used in AliExpress' recommender systems and to provide at least one option of recommender system not based on profiling;
The compliance with the DSA obligation to provide a searchable and reliable repository for advertisements presented on AliExpress;
The compliance with the DSA obligation to give researchers access to AliExpress' publicly accessible data as mandated by Article 40 of the DSA.
