ETA releases new edition of Merchant and ISO Underwriting and Risk Monitoring Guidelines

According to the press release, the revised guidelines incorporate recent industry rule changes and trends related to risk monitoring that help mitigate risk in the US card acceptance ecosystem.
The ETA Underwriting Guidelines, launched in 2014, were developed to provide guidance to payments technology companies, including Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs), payment processors, and merchant acquirers, in maintaining strong and modern risk management programmes.
Moreover, the ETA Underwriting Guidelines are grounded in the Operating Regulations of the various payment networks, existing governmental regulations, and industry best practices for risk management. They are developed by ETA in conjunction with the ETA Risk, Fraud and Security Committee, which is made up of legal, policy, and industry experts.
Accordingly, changes in 2020 include:
updates related to ecommerce;
COVID-19;
merchant registration;
privacy;
best practices for identifying additional red flags when evaluating merchants;
updates regarding the FinCEN Beneficial Ownership CDD programme.
Furthermore, the Guidelines also serve as the core of ETA's Self-Regulation Program (SRP), which provides ISOs, payment facilitators, and acquirers the ability to demonstrate reliability and industry acumen by attesting that they adopt and utilise either the ETA Guidelines on Merchant and ISO Underwriting and Risk Monitoring or the ETA Payment Facilitator Guidelines.
The ETA Underwriting Guidelines are available to ETA members. ETA will host a webinar on 15 September 2020 with legal, policy, and industry experts to outline the notable changes to the fourth edition of the Guidelines.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions