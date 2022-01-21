|
Entrust enables eIDAS-certified cloud signing services

Friday 21 January 2022 15:41 CET | News

US-based identity, payments, and data protection specialist Entrust has announced the completion of the Common Criteria evaluation of its Remote Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD).

After completing the Common Criteria evaluation of the Entrust Remote Signing solution, Trust service providers can now guarantee the control of signers via digital signature keys with the QSCD. The publication of the certification is expected in March 2022, which enables an eIDAS-compliant solution that combines nShield Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and the Entrust Signature Activation Module (SAM), providing a secure platform for creating cloud signature and seal services.

This enables Trust Service Providers (TSPs) to offer eIDAS-compliant remote signatures for their customers. The Remote Signing Solution also integrates and supports external identity providers and does not require any changes to the structure of signing applications within an organisation. The Entrust SAM is a security component of an eIDAS-compliant digital signing service that ensures that signers retain sole control of their signing keys. All signature requests to the nShield XC HSMs first go through the SAM, where the signing process is verified and authorised.


