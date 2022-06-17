Entrust acquires Evidos expanding ID verification solutions

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Evidos is a player in providing digital signature and digital identity solutions. The company has innovative technology and extensive business in Europe, with 2,000 customers and millions of users of its solutions.
Evidos’ solution provides all-digital processes for authenticating identities and executing compliant, trusted documents simple to implement. This is used for transactions requiring trust and benefiting from simplified digital operations such as finance, banking, real estate, and the workplace.
The acquisition combines Evidos cloud-based electronic signature workflow solutions with Entrust’s secure certificate-based digital signature solutions.
Entrust will now offer customers end-to-end, cloud-based electronic signature solutions, including basic, advanced, and certified electronic signatures. These solutions will ensure that documents signed using this offering will assure the identities of the signers and be visible if altered in transit. This is thanks to a full, eIDAS-aligned procedure that takes the user from start to end in their e-signature journey.
