Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Entrust acquires Evidos expanding ID verification solutions

Friday 17 June 2022 15:05 CET | News

US-based security software provider Entrust has acquired Netherlands-based Evidos, a platform for cloud-based electronic signatures and identity verification solutions.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Evidos is a player in providing digital signature and digital identity solutions. The company has innovative technology and extensive business in Europe, with 2,000 customers and millions of users of its solutions.

Evidos’ solution provides all-digital processes for authenticating identities and executing compliant, trusted documents simple to implement. This is used for transactions requiring trust and benefiting from simplified digital operations such as finance, banking, real estate, and the workplace.

The acquisition combines Evidos cloud-based electronic signature workflow solutions with Entrust’s secure certificate-based digital signature solutions. 

Entrust will now offer customers end-to-end, cloud-based electronic signature solutions, including basic, advanced, and certified electronic signatures. These solutions will ensure that documents signed using this offering will assure the identities of the signers and be visible if altered in transit. This is thanks to a full, eIDAS-aligned procedure that takes the user from start to end in their e-signature journey.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, online security, digital signature, identity verification, digital identity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Entrust, Evidos
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Entrust

|

Evidos

|
Discover all the Company news on Entrust and other articles related to Entrust in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like