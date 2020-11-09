|
Ecommerce platform X-Cart recovers from a ransomware attack

Monday 9 November 2020 13:24 CET | News

Ecommerce software platform X-Cart has suffered a ransomware attack at the end of October 2020, and e-stores hosted by the company went down.

According to Security Affairs, the company launched an internal investigation and discovered that threat actors exploited a vulnerability in a third-party software management tool to access the hosting platform and install the ransomware. The tool was immediately removed  from their systems. 

Meanwhile, the company started working with a security firm to confirm the source of entry and identify the ransomware strain. Moreover, according to the X-Cart's officials, the cybercriminals gained access to a small portion of the platform and encrypted some of its servers bringing down the X-Cart stores they were hosting. Users reported that the systems were down for several days. In some cases customers restored their operations but claimed to have missed order information and settings changes.

Furthermore, the company did not pay the ransom and recoverd its files from backups. However, the threat actors didn’t provide any way to communicate with them, which is very strange for ransomware attacks.


More: Link


