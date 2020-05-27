DenizBank uses OneSpan's mobile app security solution

Moreover, the solution will be used to also protect the bank’s mobile wallet fastPay and card management application DenizKartım. Mobile attacks like malware and banking trojans have been increasing at an alarming rate during the pandemic as mobile transactions increase.
During this time, DenizBank’s daily mobile banking transactions volume has more than doubled, according to the official press release. Using anti-fraud solutions from OneSpan, including Cronto visual transaction signing, DenizBank can help fight increases in fraud.
Additionally, OneSpan’s technology helps DenizBank meet the Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) regulation for strong customer authentication in mobile banking applications.
DenizBank started its journey when it was acquired by Zorlu Holding in 1997 in the form of banking license from the Privatisation Administration. A European financial group, Dexia, incorporated it to its structure in October 2006. On 28 September 2012, DenizBank was transferred to Sberbank, a large bank in Russia, and as of 31 July 2019, to Emirates NBD.
