Daon Partners Neustar to boost identity proofing and verification

The solution is designed to reduce fraud and mitigate call spoofing, a method of scamming that undermines trust in the caller ID process.
Daon will add Neustar Authentication Plus and Account Link solutions to its IdentityX library of biometric algorithms. These solutions provide a deterministic and probabilistic device and phone number identity proofing before the call is connected, providing contact centres with the ability to offer a frictionless authentication experience.
By integrating Neustar’s communication solutions, phone calls and devices used to make those calls will undergo real-time inspection to ensure accurate, secure caller-to-agent contact through ANI validation and ANI match.
Neustar solutions leverage both ANI validation and matching to validate whether a call is coming from the device that owns the number or via a phone number match to a referenceable database. The process is completed almost instantly as calls reach the IVR through a passive process that doesn’t require active participation by the caller.
According to YouMail’s Robocall Index, in May 2022, call spoofing averaged 4.1 billion calls a month over the past year, equating to about 1,500 calls per second. Criminals often use call spoofing to replace their calling number with the number of a real customer. ANI matching and ANI validation work together to ensure a spoofed number will not be matched to a customer’s account.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions