Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Cygnet.One partners with VIPRE Security Group

Friday 23 August 2024 14:41 CET | News

Cygnet.One has announced its partnership with VIPRE Security Group in order to combat cyber threats in fraudulent activities for businesses and clients in India. 

Following this announcement, the collaboration brings together Cygnet.One’s industry expertise and VIPRE’s large threat intelligence cloud and real-time behaviour monitoring services. This deal will provide customers and businesses in the region of India with optimised protection against online threats and fraud.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

Cygnet.One has announced its partnership with VIPRE Security Group in order to combat cyber threats in fraudulent activities for businesses and clients in India.

More information on the announcement

The partnership was based on a shared vision and commitment to bringing the latest technology to solve business problems and challenges. The solutions of VIPRE are set to optimise the manner in which Cygnet.One delivers IT security tools easily, efficiently, and profitably to its customers in India.

At the same time, the partnership between Cygnet.One and VIPRE represent a significant step towards addressing the increasing demand for robust and improved security solutions in the country. By utilising Cygnet.One’s deep industry knowledge and VIPRE’s improved security technologies, the strategic deal is expected to provide comprehensive protection to companies across the region. 

In addition, both financial institutions aim to elevate the cybersecurity landscape of the local industry, while protecting users and businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape as well. VIPRE’s ability to combat sophisticated cyber threats will enable Cygnet.One to effectively prevent and mitigate the growing menace of cyber-attacks, as well as empower clients with improved security and protection. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, fraud management, fraud detection, online fraud, fraud prevention, cybercrime, cybersecurity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Cygnet.One, VIPRE Security Group
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Cygnet.One

|

VIPRE Security Group

|
Discover all the Company news on Cygnet.One and other articles related to Cygnet.One in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like