News

Crypto provider Impily ensures ID verification with iDenfy

Wednesday 12 May 2021 14:28 CET | News

Impily has teamed up with identity verification provider iDenfy to provide identification security to its blockchain platform.

Headquartered in Lithuania, iDenfy provides identification services for a variety of industries such as fintech, money transfer, and online banking service sectors. Poland-based Impily offers a platform that allows clients to buy, sell, and store a wide range of cryptocurrencies. The company offers its cryptocurrencies clients a platform that protects key and cold wallet storage which is not connected to the internet.

iDenfy supplies its partners with an identification verification system centred on proprietary AI facial recognition protocols linked with digital interfaces. iDenfy uses triplicate facial recognition systems along with access to document verification databases in hundreds of countries backed by 24/7 human supervision. Clients at Impily and all iDenfy partners can verify their identity with most camera-ready devices.


Keywords: partnership, identity verification, iDenfy, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
