ComplyAdvantage announces new investing by Goldman Sachs

Friday 21 May 2021 12:40 CET | News

ComplyAdvantage has announced a new investment by the Growth Equity team in Goldman Sachs Asset Management

The investment is an extension to the company’s Series C funding announced in July 2020.  Goldman Sachs Asset Management joins a list of the company’s investors including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital.

ComplyAdvantage will use this new investment to cement its position as a part of the value chain for companies managing risks around anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC) processes, and broader financial crime.

In addition, the company also announced the availability of a new program called ComplyLaunch that provides free access to the company's AML tools and education for startups.


