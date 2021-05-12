|
ClearBank boosts transaction screening capabilities with Napier's help

Wednesday 12 May 2021 14:38 CET | News

UK-based Napier has announced that it will be providing ClearBank, the cloud-based clearing bank, with its advanced Transaction Screening system.

As a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank, ClearBank offers cloud-based banking services to financial service providers, FCA-regulated businesses and fintechs. Its new Transaction Screening system, built on Napier’s AI-enhanced technology, will allow ClearBank to identify sanctioned individuals and entities in payments, while reducing false positives and accurately alerting on risk.

Napier works with institutions such as ClearBank around the globe to provide its AI-led platform for intelligent KYC, AML, and trade compliance. The regtech provider was also recently named as the official anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing technology platform for Australia Post.

As representatives say, Napier are going to be building on this new relationship with ClearBank by partnering on future product development too.

Keywords: partnership, cloud services, digital banking, eKYC, money laundering, regtech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
