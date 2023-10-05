CLEAR launches reusable KYC solution

CLEAR’s one-click KYC solution is set to help financial services companies successfully convert prospects into customers while combatting traditional 40% drop off at onboarding caused by friction. Moreover, the solution brings together a simplified onboarding experience and CLEAR’s embedded 17 million people user base.
Based on the information detailed in the press release, the expansion of CLEAR’s identity platform follows its acquisition of SORA ID, which developed the technology that is KYC-compliant and is transferable across financial institutions, creating a unique, reusable platform. The delivery of a differentiated user experience is set to benefit financial services and banking, helping convert more potential customers into active consumers while verifying identity in a secure manner.
Despite the proliferation of similar KYC offerings, more than 40% of potential customers abandon the sign-up process due to friction, including KYC verification. The reusable KYC product enables customers to quickly complete the process once and not be required to repeat the same steps whenever signing up with a different financial services company.
The expansion into KYC comes as the latest example of CLEAR’s identity platform enhancing security and the customer experience. Being compliant with KYC regulations, CLEAR’s one-click KYC technology is set to help ensure that the end consumer is who they say they are, confirming their identity through a series of verifications. New users will be enabled to enrol once, unlocking the ability to verify with CLEAR across its growing network of partners within the healthcare, hospitality, sports, entertainment, and other industries.
With the introduction of its one-click KYC service, CLEAR looks to set itself apart by delivering a frictionless consumer experience aimed at helping financial services companies combat traditional drop-offs in signups when customers are required to complete KYC checks that are cumbersome. The company brings together its consumer brand, its embedded 17 million people user base, and experience activating in other highly regulated industries like airline security and healthcare, to financial services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions