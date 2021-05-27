Canada launches digital identity strategy

The strategy also pays attention to upgraded authentication methods for citizens and government workers alike. The ‘Digital Operations Strategic Plan: 2021-2024’ outlines the context, strategy, and priorities of the government, emphasizing the importance of trusted digital identity to the country’s future delivery of government services.
Strategic pillars are identified, along with priorities for each, and actions to implement those priorities. The plan includes a new ‘OneGC’ integrated platform for access to government services through the trusted digital identity.
Government services that require authentication will use a common enterprise solution for a single sign-on. Open standards will be used to foster usability, and to fit Canada’s credentials and digital government services within a larger digital identity ecosystem.
Administrative privileges will be secured by strong authentication mechanisms such as multi-factor authentication. The Canadian government has an online authentication service, which has been rebranded as Sign-In Canada, and it will be updated to enable it to accept trusted digital identities issued by provincial and territorial governments, as well as private sector credentials. An internal authentication service for government workers is also part of the plan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions