|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bottomline launches watchlist screening solution

Wednesday 11 August 2021 14:46 CET | News

US-based Bottomline has announced the availability of Bottomline Watchlist Screening (WLS) delivered by lightweight API implementation through Bottomline’s SaaS technology.

The company’s first North American financial institution and the first multinational corporate customers are implementing Watchlist Screening.

WLS is available to financial institutions and corporates globally, who can implement it with existing Bottomline secure payments solutions or as a standalone solution. WLS screens originator, beneficiary, and counter-party transactions in real-time against official sanctions lists built into the solution and published by international regulatory bodies including the EU, HMT, OFAC, OFSI and UN.

Bottomline Watchlist Screening’s integrated sanctions lists help financial institutions and corporates to:

  • Comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Wire Transfer Regulations (WTR2);

  • Centralise and automate transaction sanctions screening, including alerting, workflows and reporting to overcome limited compliance/risk resources available to manage and process large volumes of data;

  • Implement and refine AML/CTF risk models to reduce false positives when identifying and screening sanctioned and high-risk entities.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bottomline Technologies, product launch, AML, KYC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like