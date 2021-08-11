Bottomline launches watchlist screening solution

The company’s first North American financial institution and the first multinational corporate customers are implementing Watchlist Screening.
WLS is available to financial institutions and corporates globally, who can implement it with existing Bottomline secure payments solutions or as a standalone solution. WLS screens originator, beneficiary, and counter-party transactions in real-time against official sanctions lists built into the solution and published by international regulatory bodies including the EU, HMT, OFAC, OFSI and UN.
Bottomline Watchlist Screening’s integrated sanctions lists help financial institutions and corporates to:
Comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Wire Transfer Regulations (WTR2);
Centralise and automate transaction sanctions screening, including alerting, workflows and reporting to overcome limited compliance/risk resources available to manage and process large volumes of data;
Implement and refine AML/CTF risk models to reduce false positives when identifying and screening sanctioned and high-risk entities.
