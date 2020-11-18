Bluefin announces enhancements to the company's integrated Salesforce payments app

According to the press release, the company’s Salesforce app remains the only PCI-validated P2PE solution native to Salesforce. By using the Managed Application, organisations can easily add electronic payments, including debit and credit card processing, natively to their Salesforce account. With the upgrade to Lightning, Salesforce users can easily integrate custom intake form objects and pass external data elements to the Bluefin virtual terminal object.
Card present, mobile, and call center payments are secured using the PCI P2PE validated SRED Key 2 from IDTECH, which encrypts cardholder data immediately upon entry into the device, protecting data in transit and reducing PCI compliance scope.
Moreover, Bluefin’s PayConex for Salesforce app provides both card present and card-not-present acceptance, and now supports contactless / NFC, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay on PAX devices. The enhanced app also provides back-office, mobile, traditional retail countertop, 4G cellular deployment support, and Salesforce Lightning. Furthermore, the company offers three Component Offerings through their new listing, including:
Bluefin Lightning Standard: Available for installation on the Salesforce AppExchange, Bluefin Lighting Standard is a managed package that supports the P2PE validated ID TECH SREDKey 2 payment device for card present and back office / call center payments.
Bluefin SaaSConex Advanced: Leveraging Bluefin’s SaasConex product, organisations using Salesforce can build a point-of-sale (POS) application in HTML and JavaScript using SaaSConex’s JavaScript SDK and payment terminal management service. Supported PAX devices include the A920, A80, A60, E500, IM30, S920, and Aries 6.
Bluefin SaaSConex Premium: The SaaSConex Premium component product includes the features in the Advanced app, plus the ability to set up SaaSConex device profiles from a Salesforce Object, and to pass in external / custom data from all of the semi-integrated fields in an Object.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
