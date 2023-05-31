AWS integrates Ripjar's solutions within Amazon Security Lake

Amazon Security Lake is a service that automatically centralises an organisation’s security data from across their AWS environments, SaaS providers, on-premises, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake. This enables customers to act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Amazon Security Lake converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open community schema, making it easier for security teams to automatically collect, combine, and analyse security data from AWS, security partners, and analytics providers.
Labyrinth for Threat Investigations (LTI) is an investigative platform designed to support analysts using automation and machine learning. Supported use cases include cyber response, threat hunting, and cyber threat intelligence. Users can bring together hundreds of data sources, combining real-time and batch structured and unstructured data to fully understand and manage cyber and other threats, updating organisational knowledge and generating collaborative reporting.
LTI gives the end customer total flexibility to evolve the solution and add automation and AI analytics to their investigations. To capitalise on internal data, LTI is fully integrated with Amazon Security Lake, and can fuse with external information to meet the end users’ evolving requirements.
Officials from Ripjar said the integration with Amazon Security Lake marks Ripjar’s further commitment to the cybersecurity market. Their Labyrinth for Threat Investigations solution delivers a holistic view of risk. The product is highly-configurable, providing the end customer the power to fully evolve the solution when needed. Ripjar is happy to be working with AWS and is looking forward to continue helping customers to proactively identify and combat risk.
Ripjar is a data intelligence platform company whose mission is to help organisations and governments automate the detection, investigation, and monitoring of threats from criminal activity. Founded by former members of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Ripjar develops software products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation to help companies solve the complex risk and security management problems at scale.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions