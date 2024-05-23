Subscribe
AU10TIX launches free Risk Assessment Model for fraud prevention

Thursday 23 May 2024 16:07 CET | News

Israel-based AU10TIX has launched its new free Risk Assessment Model that enables businesses to assess their exposure to operational, security, and identity fraud risks.

 

Drawing insights from billions of transactions processed globally and years of expertise in risk assessment and mitigation, the AU10TIX’s new model provides personalised insights and actionable recommendations to safeguard against critical fraud vulnerabilities in identity verification processes.

By taking five minutes to answer ten brief questions specific to their business, sector, security measures, and ID verification processes, organisations receive a customised Risk Assessment Report highlighting vulnerabilities across different key areas. The report provides high-level recommendations for bolstering overall security and operational resilience, enabling businesses to proactively manage their risk landscape rather than react to incidents.

AU10TIX has launched its new free Risk Assessment Model that enables businesses to assess their exposure to operational, security, and identity fraud risks.

Combating identity fraud

Identity fraud risk assessment is crucial for companies that handle substantial financial transactions and are exposed to compliance liabilities, such as payments, banking, crypto/trading, etc. It helps identify potential vulnerabilities in the systems and processes that could enable unauthorised access or misuse of the data. It also ensures compliance with industry regulations, protecting organizations against potential legal consequences and financial damages.

Officials from AU10TIX said their new Risk Assessment Model is designed to provide initial indicators of potential risks, offering companies a clear starting point for understanding how they can help them accommodate and mitigate these challenges effectively. The tool is integral in demonstrating their proactive approach to fraud prevention and the strategic support they offer their customers.

This announcement underscores AU10TIX's dedication in compliance and security standards. By tailoring assessments to specific business environments, the new model enhances risk management strategies and bolsters overall security and operational resilience. AU10TIX is committed to delivering robust technology and comprehensive, integrated risk management solutions that help businesses stay ahead of potential risks and regulatory changes.


Keywords: identity verification, risk management, fraud prevention, product launch
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: AU10TIX
Countries: World
Industry Events

