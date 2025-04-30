Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Atom Bank integrates Provenir Platform for risk management

Wednesday 30 April 2025 13:38 CET | News

Atom Bank has adopted Provenir’s AI-powered platform to manage risk decisioning and data orchestration across its lending and savings products. 

 

The move is part of the bank’s effort to consolidate and modernise how it handles credit risk, identity verification, and fraud detection. 

The digital-only bank, which began operations in April 2016 as the UK's first app-based bank, offers services including residential mortgages, buy-to-let mortgages, secured lending for SMEs, and consumer savings. By incorporating Provenir’s solution, Atom Bank aims to streamline its internal processes related to evaluating creditworthiness and mitigating fraud risk across these products.

 

Atom Bank has adopted Provenir’s AI-powered platform to manage risk decisioning and data orchestration across its lending and savings products.

 

Integration supports scalable risk infrastructure 

According to Atom Bank representatives, the decision to integrate Provenir’s platform was driven by the need to simplify risk decisioning frameworks previously spread across multiple systems. Officials noted that the platform will also support operational scalability as the bank expands its offerings and customer base. They added that Provenir’s technology aligns with the institution’s goal of improving internal efficiencies without compromising on risk standards. 

Provenir, which provides AI-based software for risk analysis, noted that its platform brings together decisioning tools, real-time data access, and AI-based decision intelligence into a unified system. Company officials stated that this approach allows financial institutions to adapt to evolving risk profiles more effectively throughout the customer lifecycle. 

A representative from Provenir’s European division said the collaboration with Atom Bank reflects growing interest among digital lenders in adopting integrated, flexible risk infrastructure that can support future expansion. According to the official press release, Provenir works with a variety of financial services organisations in more than 60 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions every year.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, risk management, identity verification, fraud detection
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Atom Bank, Provenir
Countries: United Kingdom, United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Atom Bank

|

Provenir

|
Discover all the Company news on Atom Bank and other articles related to Atom Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like