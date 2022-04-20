|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Arkose Labs launches attack intelligence offering 'Arkose Detect'

Wednesday 20 April 2022 12:49 CET | News

US-based fraud prevention company Arkose Labs has unveiled its standalone real-time risk score and attack intelligence offering, ’Arkose Detect’.

Customers can now leverage Arkose’s bench of detection capabilities across device (e.g. fingerprint, webGL, headless browser detection), network (IP intelligence, proxy piercing, IP risk scoring, ISP detection), and behavioral (biometrics) plus its signature insights, such as device spoofing detection (the latest technique to bypass device fingerprint tech by adversaries) and other signals.

The new solution can be integrated directly into risk models and protect any customer touch point, such as login for social engineering detection, signup for synthetic fraud, payment, and many others. The company’s thesis in exposing all of its data, the attributes it looks at plus its enriched signals aims to enable teams data to take action before bad actors profit.

On top of that, Arkose Detect is supported by its Security Operations Center who will continue to fine tune and evolve its detection, as attackers update their efforts to pivot. This new product compliments its existing product, Arkose Protect, which incorporates the company’s step-up challenge technology to increase effort and cost to bad actors.

For more information about Arkose Labs, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Arkose Labs, fraud prevention, product launch, data analytics, risk management, behavioural biometrics, cybersecurity
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: Arkose Labs
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Financial Crime News & Cybercrime

::: more

Arkose Labs

|
Discover all the Company news on Arkose Labs and other articles related to Arkose Labs in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like