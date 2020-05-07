Arkose Labs finds 20% increase in online fraud, change in consumer behaviour during COVID-19

In Q1 of 2020, the Arkose Labs network recorded that 26.5% of all transactions were fraud and abuse attempts, which is a 20% increase over the previous quarter. The Arkose Labs Q2 2020 Fraud and Abuse Report revealed that the US emerged as the top originator of cyberattacks, however, there was a sharp increase in attacks originating from other well-established economies, such as the UK, Germany, and Canada. The company also detected a sharp decline in human-driven attacks originating from low-cost ‘sweatshop’ resources, which is attributed to early lockdowns in traditional fraud hubs within Asia.
Moreover, with changes in consumer behaviour due to COVID-19 varying drastically across the industries, fraudsters are shifting their focus accordingly. Top targets for online fraud in the COVID-19 era include:
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions