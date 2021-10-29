|
Arkose Labs announces updates to its Fraud Deterrence Platform

Friday 29 October 2021 13:33 CET | News

Arkose Labs, a US-based fraud prevention company, has introduced new updates to its Fraud Deterrence Platform, including augmented risk detection and attack response.

Arkose Labs is the only provider in the space to offer a warranty on this issue. The company’s Fraud Deterrence Platform is supported by artificial intelligence and offers a combination of risk classification, anomaly detection through machine learning, and dynamic attack response that deters malicious activity long-term.

This approach protects across user touchpoints. It is the only platform to cover the full responsibility for credential stuffing attacks, with a warranty of up to USD 1 million in response expenses in the event of a successful attack.

Arkose Labs’ latest product release delivers a defence-in-depth approach to addressing evolving threats, such as attackers spoofing devices and leveraging machine learning to bypass user challenges. It also provides a new approach to intelligence sharing with customers, for full transparency and easier access to data for internal models.

For more information about Arkose Labs, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Keywords: Arkose Labs, product upgrade, digital identity, fraud prevention, risk management, artificial intelligence, machine learning
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
