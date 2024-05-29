Subscribe
News

AMLYZE and Aura Cloud partner to combat financial crime

Wednesday 29 May 2024 12:17 CET | News

AMLYZE, a RegTech firm specializing in anti-financial crime, has announced a strategic partnership with Aura Cloud, a provider of next-generation AI digital banking platforms.

 

The collaboration aims to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of combating financial crime through advanced technology solutions. Aura Cloud is known for its digital banking platform, designed to empower financial institutions with agility and innovation. The platform enables institutions to launch services rapidly, integrate seamlessly with ecosystem providers, and capitalize on real-time business opportunities.

AMLYZE, founded by former regulators, AML/CFT, and IT experts, offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for combating financial crime. Their suite includes real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, as well as PEP, sanctions, and negative media screening.

Financial crime prevention through expertise

The partnership aims to leverage AMLYZE's expertise in financial crime prevention and Aura Cloud's innovative digital banking solutions. AMLYZE representatives emphasized the alignment between Aura Cloud's commitment to agility and innovation and AMLYZE's mission to provide AML/CFT solutions.

 

Aura Cloud representatives expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the potential for AMLYZE's solutions to enhance financial crime prevention within their digital banking platform.

AMLYZE, based in Vilnius, Lithuania, received a EUR 1 million pre-seed investment round last year. Aura Cloud, meanwhile, provides a next-generation AI digital banking platform with ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications.


Keywords: partnership, fraud prevention, financial crime, regtech
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: AMLYZE
Countries: Lithuania
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

AMLYZE

