AMLYZE and Aura Cloud partner to combat financial crime

The collaboration aims to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of combating financial crime through advanced technology solutions. Aura Cloud is known for its digital banking platform, designed to empower financial institutions with agility and innovation. The platform enables institutions to launch services rapidly, integrate seamlessly with ecosystem providers, and capitalize on real-time business opportunities.
AMLYZE, founded by former regulators, AML/CFT, and IT experts, offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for combating financial crime. Their suite includes real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, as well as PEP, sanctions, and negative media screening.
The partnership aims to leverage AMLYZE's expertise in financial crime prevention and Aura Cloud's innovative digital banking solutions. AMLYZE representatives emphasized the alignment between Aura Cloud's commitment to agility and innovation and AMLYZE's mission to provide AML/CFT solutions.
Aura Cloud representatives expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the potential for AMLYZE's solutions to enhance financial crime prevention within their digital banking platform.
