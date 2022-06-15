Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Advanced Fraud Solutions signs agreement with Fiserv

Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:45 CET | News

Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a provider of payments fraud detection, has announced an agreement with Fiserv, a provider of payments and financial services technology.

The agreement will allow Fiserv financial institution clients to automate check fraud detection, risk-based funds availability, and decisioning processes, helping to prevent losses and identify fraudulent deposits before they are accepted.

TrueChecks from AFS will enable Fiserv clients to mitigate fraud, prevent losses, and protect account holders by providing a proactive, at-the-point-of-presentment approach to check fraud detection. Accessible through a web portal or integrated through an API, TrueChecks delivers real-time responses on counterfeit, nonsufficient funds (NSF), Closed Account, Duplicate, and other fraudulent items, regardless of the deposit channel.

TrueChecks will be available to Fiserv clients for batch deposits made in any channel, and will provide real-time responses for mobile deposits and those made via tMagic for DNA, which automates the capture, imaging, and entry of paper-based transactions directly into the DNA account processing platform from Fiserv.

With this new risk mitigation offering, Fiserv clients have access to robust options to help prevent losses and identify fraudulent deposits before they are accepted. TrueChecks can be applied across deposit channels, from the teller to mobile and remote channels – including ATMs and ITMs – to ensure all deposit channels are protected.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, financial institutions, fraud prevention, fraud detection, payments
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Advanced Fraud Solutions, Fiserv
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Advanced Fraud Solutions

|

Fiserv

|
Discover all the Company news on Advanced Fraud Solutions and other articles related to Advanced Fraud Solutions in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like