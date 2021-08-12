Acuant adds video KYC capabilities to its identity verification platform

The new tool includes interaction with a live agent, with a connection established within two minutes of starting the process. It orchestrates ID document authentication, biometric matching, and optional layers of personal data checks. These layers can encompass sanctions and politically-exposed persons (PEP) lists.
Video KYC is required under AML mandates in some nations in both Europe and South America. The process also gives businesses assurance of the identity of their customers, and provides a user-friendly workflow.
Acuant can now verify the identity of more than 90% of the world’s people with its selfie biometrics and a document library of more than 6,500 templates. It also picked up the ability to analyse digital footprints and social media data to process thin-file populations and meet requirements for alternative data through its acquisition of Hello Soda earlier in 2021.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions