|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Acuant adds video KYC capabilities to its identity verification platform

Thursday 12 August 2021 12:25 CET | News

Acuant has added video KYC capabilities including face biometrics to its Trusted Identity Platform for fraud prevention and compliance with AML requirements.

The new tool includes interaction with a live agent, with a connection established within two minutes of starting the process. It orchestrates ID document authentication, biometric matching, and optional layers of personal data checks. These layers can encompass sanctions and politically-exposed persons (PEP) lists. 

Video KYC is required under AML mandates in some nations in both Europe and South America. The process also gives businesses assurance of the identity of their customers, and provides a user-friendly workflow.

Acuant can now verify the identity of more than 90% of the world’s people with its selfie biometrics and a document library of more than 6,500 templates. It also picked up the ability to analyse digital footprints and social media data to process thin-file populations and meet requirements for alternative data through its acquisition of Hello Soda earlier in 2021.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, biometrics, KYC, identity verification, AML
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like