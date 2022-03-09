ACI Worldwide launches new fraud scoring platform

The solution intends to deliver next-generation machine learning capabilities for financial institutions of all sizes to deliver real-time fraud detection and prevention.
Underpinned by ACI’s award-winning patented Incremental Learning technology, ACI Fraud Scoring Services (FSS) can help banks to reduce fraud losses by up to 75%. The service is being rolled out in North America and Europe first, with plans to expand globally in the coming months.
Complex machine learning capabilities based on ACI’s incremental learning capabilities;
Patented technology that solves machine learning model degradation;
ACI takes on full responsibility for selecting the best model(s) for each customer need, monitoring, and retraining of models as needed, including model governance;
Off-the-shelf model library and shared intelligence available for quick on-boarding and immediate results protecting—from day one—include new payment methods, channels, segments.
