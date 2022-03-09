|
News

ACI Worldwide launches new fraud scoring platform

Wednesday 9 March 2022 13:41 CET | News

ACI Worldwide, a global player in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has announced the launch of Fraud Scoring Services—a fraud scoring platform.

The solution intends to deliver next-generation machine learning capabilities for financial institutions of all sizes to deliver real-time fraud detection and prevention.

Underpinned by ACI’s award-winning patented Incremental Learning technology, ACI Fraud Scoring Services (FSS) can help banks to reduce fraud losses by up to 75%. The service is being rolled out in North America and Europe first, with plans to expand globally in the coming months.

Some of the new product features are:

  • Complex machine learning capabilities based on ACI’s incremental learning capabilities;

  • Patented technology that solves machine learning model degradation;

  • ACI takes on full responsibility for selecting the best model(s) for each customer need, monitoring, and retraining of models as needed, including model governance;

  • Off-the-shelf model library and shared intelligence available for quick on-boarding and immediate results protecting—from day one—include new payment methods, channels, segments.


More: Link


