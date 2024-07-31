Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Accenture and SandboxAQ partners to upgrade data encryption

Wednesday 31 July 2024 14:19 CET | News

Accenture and SandboxAQ have announced an expanding partnership to help strengthen data encryption for enterprises and protect against future threats.

The main goal of the collaboration between Accenture and SandboxAQ is to aid organisations in protecting sensitive data and improving encryption across their technology systems. This initiative aims to provide visibility across different environments and to help companies build resilience and minimise the impact of third-party risks.

Research from Accenture reveals that over half (52%) of CEOs view the rapid pace of technological advancements as a major risk factor for cyberattacks. Furthermore, 86% emphasise the significance of cyber trust and resilience in emerging technologies such as generative AI and quantum computing for their organisations. 

The research accentuates the importance of cryptography management, using algorithms to safeguard systems, operations, and data as a fundamental defence against evolving cyber risks. As part of its commitment to cryptographic expertise, Accenture launched a fresh Encryption Risk Assessment service in conjunction with SandboxAQ’s AQtive Guard.

 

Accenture and SandboxAQ partners to upgrade data encryption

 

What does the new Encryption Risk Assessment service offer? 

Encryption Risk Assessment service offers clients insights into vulnerabilities resulting from inadequate cryptography, pre-empting any potential threats to essential data within networks, file systems, and cloud platforms.

The service can identify risks in various critical areas, encompassing the presence of cryptographic assets like digital certificates and cryptographic keys. It also examines the use of cryptographic algorithms, both symmetric and public keys, along with other cryptographic structures such as hash functions, to provide a comprehensive overview of cryptography usage across the organisation.

When integrated with data security measures, privacy policies, and governance protocols, the assessment offers prioritised recommendations for necessary actions, helping businesses to safeguard their infrastructure against advanced threats. Additionally, it aids in the transition to post-quantum technology.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product upgrade, fraud management, financial services, data protection
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Accenture, SandboxAQ
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Accenture

|

SandboxAQ

|
Discover all the Company news on Accenture and other articles related to Accenture in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like