Accenture and SandboxAQ partners to upgrade data encryption

Research from Accenture reveals that over half (52%) of CEOs view the rapid pace of technological advancements as a major risk factor for cyberattacks. Furthermore, 86% emphasise the significance of cyber trust and resilience in emerging technologies such as generative AI and quantum computing for their organisations.
The research accentuates the importance of cryptography management, using algorithms to safeguard systems, operations, and data as a fundamental defence against evolving cyber risks. As part of its commitment to cryptographic expertise, Accenture launched a fresh Encryption Risk Assessment service in conjunction with SandboxAQ’s AQtive Guard.
Encryption Risk Assessment service offers clients insights into vulnerabilities resulting from inadequate cryptography, pre-empting any potential threats to essential data within networks, file systems, and cloud platforms.
The service can identify risks in various critical areas, encompassing the presence of cryptographic assets like digital certificates and cryptographic keys. It also examines the use of cryptographic algorithms, both symmetric and public keys, along with other cryptographic structures such as hash functions, to provide a comprehensive overview of cryptography usage across the organisation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions