96 percent of consumers are concerned about fraud, but over a third accept it's 'inevitable'

A Marqeta survey of over 4,000 consumers has revealed that 96% of UK respondents have concerns about fraud, while 42% accept fraud as a cost of living in an increasingly digital economy.
A further 35% reported that they accept being a victim of fraudulent transactions is ‘inevitable’, with 29% saying they believe the risk of fraud is a ‘fair trade-off’ for the convenience of a more seamless digital economy.
Marqeta’s survey showed that fraud is becoming an increasingly common fact of life for UK consumers - 38% reported having been the victim of financial fraud, with 1-in-5 falling victim in the last 12 months. The survey also showed that people are somewhat split in terms of who is responsible for preventing fraud - 57% of UK respondents think it’s their own responsibility to protect themselves from fraud, while 43% think it’s the banks’.
Over half of consumers (52%) admit they could be better at protecting personal financial information, while 1 in 20 UK consumers say they never think about it.
Only 34% check online to see if their card details have been exposed following a major data breach – considerably lower than the 60% of US respondents that do the same.
76% believe shopping online puts them at a higher risk of fraud, with 50% regularly worrying about entering card information online, but 85% still made a purchase online in the last month.
14% regularly lose their card, with 1 in 20 admitting to losing their card every few months. While 85% always cancel their card when this happens, only 23% do so immediately, despite the fact 82% of those that have been defrauded said it happened within an hour of them losing their card.
Almost two fifths (39%) of UK respondents said they had been proactively alerted to fraudulent activity on their account by their bank before they noticed themselves. A further 83% said they think their bank does a good job at alerting them to fraud, although 70% feel like banks could be more accurate when it comes to predicting fraud.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions