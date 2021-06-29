|
71% of respondents from in China, the UK, and the US feel that online brands are now prioritising speed over security, Trulioo research finds

Tuesday 29 June 2021

According to research from Trulioo, 71% of respondents living in China, the UK, and the US feel that online brands are now prioritising speed over security.

With people becoming more reliant on digital services across all areas of their lives during the pandemic, concerns around online safety have risen significantly. 76% percent of consumers feel that they are at greater risk from online fraud than in 2020, and 75% are now worried about becoming a victim of fraud.

Furthermore, the research also reveals that 71% of people now cite security as the most important factor when opening a new account. 64% of participants say that security is more important to them when opening accounts with new providers than it was in 2020 – a figure that rises to 80% in China. In addition, 49% of consumers report that transparency around the collection and use of their personal data is now more important.

The new whitepaper, New Fraud Threats in the Digital-First World, examines how online brands can find the right balance between online security and user experience in a digital-first world.


