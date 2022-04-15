|
ZenLedger partners with Ledger

Friday 15 April 2022 14:04 CET | News

Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics ZenLedger.io has partnered with digital assets and Web3 platform Ledger, according to an official press release. 

This partnership will reportedly help crypto investors securely buy, sell, and store crypto and other tangible investments, while keeping track of their taxes.

With crypto theft on the rise, Ledger supposedly can give crypto investors peace of mind that their investments and transactions are safe. Ledger's hardware wallet isolates investors' private keys from devices that are easy to hack like computers and smartphones. The integration between the two crypto solution companies comes in time for the 2021 tax season.

ZenLedger integrates with wallets, exchanges, NFT's, DeFi, and blockchains while also offering customer support. Coming on the heels of ZenLedger's contract renewal with the IRS, the company is committed to making crypto investing safer while ensuring investors have what they need to be successful. The ZenLedger-Ledger partnership will reportedly help investors save time and worry, and to stay tax compliant while protecting their investments from fraudsters.


Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, digital assets, Web 3.0
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Ledger, ZenLedger
Countries: World
