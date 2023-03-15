Subscribe
News

Worldline launches payment platform on Solana

Wednesday 15 March 2023 12:45 CET | News

Worldline, a global player in payment services, has launched a strategic initiative with Solana, a blockchain platform designed for decentralised application and Web3 use cases.

 

This initiative, supported by the Solana Foundation, will allow all projects building on Solana direct access to Worldline’s Payment Orchestration platform. These projects will be integrated, allowing for providers to route payments automatically while offering the lowest fees and highest conversion.

Solana, a layer one blockchain with 11.5 million active accounts and 21.9+ million minted NFTs, is a fast, secure censorship-resistant blockchain built for scale, as the press release states. It hosts and supports an array of Web3 businesses and Apps, working with platforms such as Meta and Google. Blockchain companies that need access to payment systems will be able to use Worldline Payment Orchestration for direct access to Worldline’s 300+ payment partners and payment methods, removing the need for multiple payment integrations.

 

Worldline Payment Orchestration is based on a single platform which manages all payments, regardless of how many providers are connected. From orchestrating payment providers, simple reporting tools, and adding new fiat on - and off - ramps without the need for integration. It can be used as the only payment orchestration tool that a customer needs to scale up its payment strategy. Worldline Payment Orchestration offers one platform interface to combine integrated fiat and crypto payment solutions, real-time analytics to monitor acceptance and conversion rates and allows for smart payment routing based on real time data.

Worldline in recent news

In an interesting move, Worldline has recently launched a shopping mall as a white-label solution in Decentraland to enable all-industry companies worldwide to enter the metaverse. Looking to help merchants, banks, and service providers to create an initial presence in the metaverse, Worldline launched the shopping mall on 8 March with 9 stores having already joined, including Germany-based direct bank Consorsbank, Switzerland-based luxury hotel The Chedi Andermatt, and Australia-based non-alcoholic spirits brand Naked Life.

A few days earlier Worldline signed a strategic partnership with paytech integrator Printec Group that focuses on financial institutions and merchants. The collaboration will allow two companies to expand the range of payment services in 16 countries in Central and Eastern Europe.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, blockchain, metaverse, Web 3.0
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Solana, Worldline
Countries: World
