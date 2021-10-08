Wirex launches in Vietnam

Offering users the ability to buy, hold, exchange and sell up to 43 cryptocurrencies, they are allowing these currencies to be spent at over 61 million locations using the Wirex card. After the launch of their X-Accounts feature, they’ve rolled this out to an additional 81 countries who can access the benefits of DeFi.
The fintech has expanded its offerings in the APAC region and in countries like India, Russia and Ukraine. Wirex made it possible for customers to fund their accounts by allowing top-ups using domestic bank-issued credit or debit cards. This will enable them to seamlessly buy and exchange 30+ cryptocurrencies at OTC rates within the app, as well as introducing the ‘Send Money to Contacts’ feature linking their phone address book for sending cryptocurrency.
