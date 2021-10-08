|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wirex launches in Vietnam

Friday 8 October 2021 14:18 CET | News

UK-based digital payment platform Wirex has launched its crypto platform in Vietnam, expanding its X-Accounts service in 81 countries.

Offering users the ability to buy, hold, exchange and sell up to 43 cryptocurrencies, they are allowing these currencies to be spent at over 61 million locations using the Wirex card. After the launch of their X-Accounts feature, they’ve rolled this out to an additional 81 countries who can access the benefits of DeFi.

The fintech has expanded its offerings in the APAC region and in countries like India, Russia and Ukraine. Wirex made it possible for customers to fund their accounts by allowing top-ups using domestic bank-issued credit or debit cards. This will enable them to seamlessly buy and exchange 30+ cryptocurrencies at OTC rates within the app, as well as introducing the ‘Send Money to Contacts’ feature linking their phone address book for sending cryptocurrency.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, Wirex
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Vietnam
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like