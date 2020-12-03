Visa, Circle to launch USDC-based credit card

While Visa itself will not custody the stablecoin, the partnership will see Circle working with Visa to help integrate the USDC software into their platforms and send and receive USDC payments. Circle has also now joined the Visa Fast Track Program.
The program gives fintech firms turnkey access to Visa’s ecosystem partners, APIs, and market toolkits, and allows them to issue Visa credit cards. Circle will graduate from the Fast Track program in 2021, enabling Visa to issue a credit card that lets businesses send and receive USDC payments directly from any business using the card.
The partnership will provide USDC payments to 60+ million merchants. USDC launched in September 2018 and is, as November 2020, the second-most valuable stablecoin after Tether.
In addition to Circle, Visa has onboarded 25 cryptocurrency wallets into its Fast Track Program. These wallets will now be able to integrate USDC payments. Aside from partnerships, Visa has also become an active investor in cryptocurrency startups.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions