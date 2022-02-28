|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa and Tribal to expand small business offerings in LATAM

Monday 28 February 2022 14:51 CET | News

Visa and financing firm Tribal have partnered to expand the offering for SMEs in LATAM and the Caribbean.

The partnership with Visa allows Tribal to issue business credit cards in local denominations and currencies across Latin America, including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic.

While the Visa partnership is centred around providing small businesses with traditional financing solutions, Tribal’s technology also allows enterprises to utilise cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to accept payments and transfer funds. In December 2021, Tribal partnered with Latin American crypto exchange Bitso and the Stellar Development Foundation to create a new enterprise cross-border payment service that utilises Stellar’s USD stablecoin.

Tribal highlighted El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law and the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Latin America as reasons to continue developing blockchain-based payment solutions. Visa, too, has broadened its outlook on cryptocurrencies and has even developed a blockchain interoperability project for digital payments. The project, dubbed ‘Universal Payment Channel’ is researching interoperability with the aim of streamlining digital asset transfers across chains.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: blockchain, Visa, cryptocurrency, partnership, cross-border payments, digital payments
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like