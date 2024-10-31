Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Standard Chartered and Ant International perform HKD transaction

Thursday 31 October 2024 10:55 CET | News

Standard Chartered and Ant International have recently conducted the first-ever Hong Kong dollar (HKD)-denominated blockchain transaction.

 

This transaction involved intra-group fund transfers between Ant International entities, using their Whale platform. The Whale platform, developed by Ant International, incorporates blockchain technology, advanced encryption, and AI to improve the security and efficiency of cross-border fund transfers. This HKD transaction marks Standard Chartered’s inaugural blockchain engagement with Ant International.

Both companies are actively involved in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Ensemble Sandbox, an initiative designed to explore the application of wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) in interbank settlements.

 

Standard Chartered and Ant International have recently conducted the first-ever Hong Kong dollar (HKD)-denominated blockchain transaction.

 

Collaborative roles and industry initiatives 

As a member of the Architecture Community within Project Ensemble, Standard Chartered contributes to developing industry standards and exploring practical applications of tokenized currency for interbank operations. This partnership highlights the increasing demand for treasury innovations, offering institutions enhanced transparency and operational efficiency. 

The blockchain transaction was designed for compatibility with Standard Chartered’s existing banking systems, facilitating integration into client workflows and improving visibility in a ‘real-world commercial setting.’ Standard Chartered Hong Kong is also engaged in several other HKMA initiatives, including the Stable Coin Issuer Sandbox, the e-HKD Pilot Programme, Project mBridge, Project Dynamo, and Project Genesis. 

Officials from Ant International noted that this collaboration marks a significant step in how businesses can manage global liquidity more effectively. They highlighted that combining Ant International’s Whale platform with Standard Chartered’s banking infrastructure allows for tokenized, secure, and efficient cross-border transactions. 

Representatives from Standard Chartered added that inefficient working capital has a direct financial impact on corporate clients. They emphasised Standard Chartered’s commitment to using blockchain and tokenization to enhance financial infrastructure and create streamlined, round-the-clock treasury solutions.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, blockchain, transactions
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Ant International, Standard Chartered
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Ant International

|

Standard Chartered

|
Discover all the Company news on Ant International and other articles related to Ant International in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like