Scalable Capital expands neobroker and crypto offering to Italy

Friday 22 April 2022 12:03 CET | News

Germany-based digital investment platform Scalable Capital has announced launching its neo-broker and its crypto offering “Scalable Crypto” on the Italian market.

Customers in Italy can use it to invest in shares, ETFs, funds, and all common cryptocurrencies and set up savings plans free of charge. With the “Scalable Broker”, Italian customers receive a full-service brokerage with access to over 6000 global stocks, including Italian blue chips, US tech stocks, and Asian growth stocks.

The cryptocurrencies in  "Scalable Crypto" are held in the form of securities in the client's existing brokerage account. According to a Scalable Capital representative, the goal is to introduce the company’s complete investment platform to the Italian market, as well as make even more services available to their Italian clients. Since all trades are routed through regulated European stock exchanges and settled in EUR, there are no foreign exchange fees. Investors can diversify their investments across ETFs and mutual funds, as well as across cryptocurrencies.

The "Scalable Broker" is offered in various price models. The "Free Broker" offers commission-free share and ETF savings plans as well as commission-free trading. Orders in other instruments start at EUR 0.99. The "Prime Broker" includes an additional trading flat rate with an unlimited number of trades for a monthly fee of EUR 2.99.


Keywords: product launch, expansion, cryptocurrency, crypto, crypto asset
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Scalable Capital
Countries: Germany, Italy
