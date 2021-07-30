|
S Broker expands its crypto range

Friday 30 July 2021 12:42 CET | News

The Germany-based central online broker of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, the S Broker, has announced expanding its range with indirect investments in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Investors can choose from around 40 certificates, ETFs and individual stocks. According to the S Broker press release, direct investment in cryptocurrencies is associated with higher, variable transaction costs.

Investors who invest indirectly in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology through the S Broker have their taxes settled automatically at S Broker and losses are offset against other similar securities.


