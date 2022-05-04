Robinhood to introduce new lending feature

The feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to all customers by the end of May 2022.The new lending feature is an attempt by the company to diversify its revenue streams, as it will take a cut of the fees from each loan.
The company already makes money by lending out shares to customers who buy them ‘on margin’, and this new stock lending program is expected to bring in one-to-two times the revenue of the existing margin lending offering.
Customers won’t have to carry any minimum balance in their account to participate, which tends to be the norm at other exchanges that allow them to lend out their shares. As long as the shares have been fully paid for by the customer, Robinhood says it will match customers with interested borrowers to take the loans and that customers will get paid once their shares are successfully placed. Typically, the company explains, borrowers are financial institutions seeking to cover deficits, short sales, or failed deliveries.
Customers will be able to track the loans they’ve made and turn the ‘Stock Lending’ feature on and off at their discretion. They will be able to sell shares they have loaned out.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions