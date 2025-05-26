Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

R3 partners with Solana Foundation to unify public and private blockchains

Monday 26 May 2025 14:36 CET | News

UK-based enterprise DLT and services firm R3 has entered into a strategic partnership with Solana Foundation to provide regulated financial institutions and their real-world assets on Solana. 

Through this collaboration, R3 and Solana Foundation seek to bring one of the first enterprise-grade, permissioned consensus services delivered to the public directly on a Layer 1 network. This aims to merge the institutional TradFi and DeFi environments, unifying the reach of R3 into the TradFi ecosystem with the scale of internet capital markets. As a widely used public blockchain, the Solana blockchain facilitates increased performance, minimised fees, and a global ecosystem, being a suitable foundation for regulated digital finance.

R3 partners with Solana Foundation to unify public and private blockchains

R3 and Solana’s partnership plans

R3 and Solana plan to offer regulated assets on a public blockchain at a time when the RWA sector is evolving, with regulations supporting investor confidence in digital assets, financial institutions becoming more inclined to utilise public networks, and the DeFi sector maturing. Based on these, the demand for tokenized and high-quality assets on public networks is also expanding. The R3 ecosystem seeks to meet these requirements and, by integrating with Solana’s blockchain, the company can allow its assets to flow and unlock additional settlement options across these landscapes, including leveraging stablecoins. Compared to traditional interoperability approaches, this integration enables private transactions on Corda to be confirmed directly on the Solana mainnet, assuming the network’s performance and security and facilitating transactional atomicity.

Furthermore, the partnership intends to develop a consensus service deployed on Solana to allow native interoperability between R3’s existing Corda platform and Solana, linking permissioned and public blockchain ecosystems. Through this, regulated financial institutions, such as banks, financial market infrastructure providers, and asset managers, are set to be able to benefit from the efficiency of Solana without re-writing their applications or compromising on compliance and security.

R3 selected Solana as its public Layer 1 substrate and the basis for its new consensus service after an evaluation and technical review of decentralised protocols, choosing the company based on its transaction fees, efficiency, scalability, and its ecosystem’s developer community and relationships with regulated financial institutions.

Additionally, the two companies plan to mitigate the complexity that comes with managing RWAs on public blockchains, providing Corda’s capabilities in identity, privacy, and compliance to a public and permissioned environment. This enables traditional financial institutions to operate with the control they expect from enterprise-grade infrastructure.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, blockchain, cryptocurrency, crypto services, financial services
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: R3, Solana Foundation
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

R3

|

Solana Foundation

|
Discover all the Company news on R3 and other articles related to R3 in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like