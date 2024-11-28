Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Quidax OTC incorporates ZAR and ETB

Thursday 28 November 2024 14:34 CET | News

Quidax OTC now has incorporated the South African Rand and Ethiopian Birr currencies, aiming to expand its product portfolio and better serve its clients.

Following this announcement, the addition of the South African Rand (ZAR) and Ethiopian Birr (ETB) to the OTC trading desk represents an important step in the company’s strategy of growth and expansion, as well as in the commitment to better serve clients and partners across the region of Africa and internationally. 

In addition, Quidax will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Quidax OTC now has incorporated the South African Rand and Ethiopian Birr currencies.

More information on Quidax’s incorporation of ZAR and ETB

The South African Rand represents a strong currency on the continent, enabling trade in one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic economies. Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Birr represents a significant emerging market that is currently playing a pivotal role in Africa’s economic development. Throughout this incorporation, Quidax OTC is expected to make the process of accessing more options for cross-border transactions and portfolio diversification easier and safer for clients and users.

At the same time, the new currencies will enable Quidax to provide access to competitive rates (through transparent pricing that allows customers to make high-volume trading decisions), optimised and personalised support (through a dedicated team that handles the high-volume needs of clients), as well as speed and security (through fast settlements with high compliance and security standards). 

Furthermore, the launch will enable the company to further accelerate the development process of the local financial landscape, as well as focus on financial inclusion and optimise the overall customer experience.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, cryptocurrency, digital currency, crypto, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Quidax
Countries: Africa, World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Quidax

|
Discover all the Company news on Quidax and other articles related to Quidax in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like