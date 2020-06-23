Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PayPal, Venmo to let users buy and sell crypto

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:53 CET | News

PayPal and its mobile payment service Venmo have announced plans to offer crypto buying and selling to users of PayPal and Venmo, according to CoinDesk.

Liquidity for the offering would be sourced from crypto exchanges. In terms of timing, according to one source, the service may become available later in 2020, as reported by The Block.

The news would represent a deepening relationship between PayPal (which owns Venmo) and the crypto ecosystem. Back in 2014, PayPal made partnerships with three Bitcoin payment processors, including Coinbase, which allowed merchants in its network to accept Bitcoin as payment. 

More: Link


