Oesterreichische Nationalbank tests blockchain technology for federal bonds

Tuesday 3 August 2021 13:22 CET | News

The Austrian central bank Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) has announced simulating the issuance and processing of a federal bond as a security token. 

Four players are on board, namely the subsidiary of the Austrian control bank CSD, the Federal Finance Agency, Raiffeisen Bank International and the Erste Group. DELPHI, the working title of the project, simulates the entire life cycle of securities on a blockchain in real time.

For the transactions, the OeNB creates a cryptocurrency that is directly linked to the value of the euro. In addition to the technical requirements, the project aims to clarify whether the solution can be implemented legally and economically. In a further sub-project, the potential for a marketable implementation is analysed.


More: Link


Keywords: study, central bank, security token, cryptocurrency, blockchain
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Austria
